Presenting the 2020 budget statement in Parliament on Wednesday, the Minister said 2019 has been a very good year.

According to him, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ensured that inflation is at its lowest in recent years.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

“2019 has been good for Ghana because when inflation slows down, everybody benefits. We can be proud of ourselves with the progress we have made as Ghanaians,” Mr. Ofori-Atta said.

The Finance Minister also defended the Akufo-Addo government’s handling of Ghana’s economy.

He said the government has succeeded in moving Ghana’s economy from taxation to production.

According to him, the NPP government has so far delivered on its campaign promises, insisting “we have moved from taxation to production.”

He added that the Akufo-Addo government has managed to deal with the economic problems inherited from the previous administration.

“We have stabilised the macroeconomic turbulence in the management of the national economy.

“We have delivered our flagship programmes. The gains made so far are significant and it is, indeed, to the glory of God,” Mr. Ofori Atta stated.