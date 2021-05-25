2020 elections is the best Ghana has ever had - Dr. Antwi-Danso

He said the Electoral Commission (EC) was right when it said last year's elections were highly successful.
Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) has touted the 2020 general elections as the best ever in Ghana.
He said the Electoral Commission (EC) was right when it said last year's elections were highly successful.
He said although there were some infractions in the electoral process, the EC had diligently discharged its constitutional mandate with distinction and needed the support of all well-meaning Ghanaians to further consolidate the gains.
"I dare say that as far as I am concerned, we have had the best elections ever in the Fourth Republic and I dare anybody to dare me that the 2020 elections were not successful.
"If the EC has rated the 2020 election as highly successful, I see it as fair rating; they are touting their achievements against other elections and I support that assessment," he said.
Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso also said: "For the first time in this country, the elections were conducted without any donor involvement in terms of funding; the EC did mass voter registration within a record 38 days amid the COVID-19 scourge and resistance from some stakeholders; and the election went on smoothly despite the fact that there were a few infractions."
Last week, the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, described the 2020 polls as the most successfully organised election.
She had indicated that aside from the government fully funding the election for the first time in the country's history, the EC had saved the country GH¢522 million through prudent procurement and judicious utilisation of funds.
