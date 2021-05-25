2020 elections is the best Ghana has ever had - Dr. Antwi-Danso

He said although there were some infractions in the electoral process, the EC had diligently discharged its constitutional mandate with distinction and needed the support of all well-meaning Ghanaians to further consolidate the gains.

"I dare say that as far as I am concerned, we have had the best elections ever in the Fourth Republic and I dare anybody to dare me that the 2020 elections were not successful.

"If the EC has rated the 2020 election as highly successful, I see it as fair rating; they are touting their achievements against other elections and I support that assessment," he said.

Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso also said: "For the first time in this country, the elections were conducted without any donor involvement in terms of funding; the EC did mass voter registration within a record 38 days amid the COVID-19 scourge and resistance from some stakeholders; and the election went on smoothly despite the fact that there were a few infractions."

Pulse Ghana

Last week, the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, described the 2020 polls as the most successfully organised election.