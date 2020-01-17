National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, said the party is aiming to recapture the majority of Parliamentary seats in the December polls.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo made the statement during the launch of fundraising platforms and the adoption of a constituency branch policy.

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

He explained that the NDC has worked hard and has elected the right people at the constituency and Parliamentary levels to make this dream a reality.

“Let me make this declaration, this year is a year of return and I want to declare that next year by this time, President John Dramani Mahama will be the president of Ghana.

“The NDC will win the 2020 elections,” the party’s National Chairman boldly declared.

The NDC on Thursday launched a digital campaign platform to solicit funds for campaigns ahead of the December polls.

The initiative requires to download a special application on play store on their mobile phones to enable them easily contribute.