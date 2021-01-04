It has also recommended that the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) should take place in November.

According to the Director-General of the GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa said the proposal is to allow students to prepare adequately for the exams.

"Per our arrangements, we expect that the next exams will be written in September/October, and we have already started discussions with WAEC on that," he said.

Addressing the press conference in Accra on Monday, January 4, 2021, "We needed to make provision for marking and release of exam results and reopening so if we decide on October/November, it will be difficult for WAEC to release exams early enough for admissions to take place in January.

"So, per our calculation, we have proposed September /October, and we noticed that when we use these dates, we would have covered 1,700 hours and will only be short of one-hour contact period which we can always make up for."