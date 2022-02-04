RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

28-year-old man jailed 15 years for defiling 12-year-old girl

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to 15-years imprisonment for defiling a 12-year-old girl at Akyem Osiem in the Eastern Region.

Man jailed
Man jailed

The Koforidua Circuit Court 'A' presided by Her Honour Marrian Affoh jailed the suspect, Carley Amankwaa, is a tricycle rider while the victim, a school pupil lives with the grandmother and sells local gin commonly known as 'Akpeteshie' in the same community.

Recommended articles

According to the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Solomon Keelson, the convict is a customer who buys Akpeteshie from the drinking bar and the convict had been telling the victim in the presence of the grandmother that she looks beautiful and will marry her when she grows.

According to him, in January 2022, the convict promised to present a Christmas gift to the victim hence giving direction to his house to pick the gifts adding that on January 27, 2022, at about 5:30 pm, the victim went to fetch water from a nearby well but did not return home.

The victim returned home dejected after a search for her proved futile.

She narrated the story to her grandmother that, the convict held her hostage when she went to fetch water and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

The uncle of the victim lodged a complaint at the Osiem Police station which led to the arrest of the tricycle rider.

He was transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit(DOVVSU) at the Eastern Regional Police headquarters where medical forms were issued for medical examination.

The convict admitted the offense and charged.

He pleaded guilty and asked for forgiveness.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Guyana to export 120 ready-made wooden houses to Ghana this year

Prefabricated wooden house

Former President Kuffour allegedly blocks major road estate project

Road blocked for estate project (Source: Starrfm.com.gh)

Choose e-levy or there will be no ‘Free SHS’ and jobs for you – Kusi-Boafo warns Ghanaians

Kusi-Boafo

J.B Danquah-Adu’s post mortem report stolen by thieves - Pathologist tells court

The late JB Danquah