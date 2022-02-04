28-year-old man jailed 15 years for defiling 12-year-old girl

According to the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Solomon Keelson, the convict is a customer who buys Akpeteshie from the drinking bar and the convict had been telling the victim in the presence of the grandmother that she looks beautiful and will marry her when she grows.

According to him, in January 2022, the convict promised to present a Christmas gift to the victim hence giving direction to his house to pick the gifts adding that on January 27, 2022, at about 5:30 pm, the victim went to fetch water from a nearby well but did not return home.

The victim returned home dejected after a search for her proved futile.

She narrated the story to her grandmother that, the convict held her hostage when she went to fetch water and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

The uncle of the victim lodged a complaint at the Osiem Police station which led to the arrest of the tricycle rider.

He was transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit(DOVVSU) at the Eastern Regional Police headquarters where medical forms were issued for medical examination.

The convict admitted the offense and charged.