Amongst other things, the presser revealed an increase of Ghana’s coronavirus case count to 1,671 with 188 recoveries and 11 deaths.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Aboagye noted that out of the recorded cases, 1,461 are not showing symptoms and are responding to treatment.

However, six are moderately and critically ill.

Meanwhile, three key takeaways from the Information Ministry’s presser are;

1. Don’t rent houses to foreigners without COVID-19 clearance – Atta Akyea to landlords

Landlords have been urged by the government not to give away their properties to foreigners unless they have inspected and ensured the COVID-19 status of all foreigners before renting out properties to them.

“It is very mandatory to insist that without a COVID-19 negative clearance the landlord should not rent out the premises. We all know that this pandemic has been imported so be careful that in the name of dollars you do not go and bring in a foreigner who hasn’t gotten clearance that he or she is not infected by the disease to come and live in the premises. I need not remind you that the virus is an importation from foreigners and those who had contacts with them prior to the lockdown,” Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta Akye said at the press conference.

2. Ghana’s economy is resilient and can fight COVID-19

Government took the opportunity to respond and address the former president’s assertion that the country’s economy was on ventilators at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after just one month of the pandemic.

But the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the fight against the novel coronavirus is possible because Ghana’s economy is resilient.

He opined that government’s ability to introduce the various interventions towards the fight against the virus in the country is largely dependent on the strong and robust economy it has built since the NPP assumed office in 2017.

3. Mahama’s hospital projects not abandoned

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, also stated that the Akufo-Addo led government has not abandoned hospital projects started by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

According to him, several hospitals started by the Mahama administration have been completed, commissioned, and currently in use.

His comment comes on the back of some backlash from some Ghanaians when President Akufo-Addo announced he was going to construct 88 new hospitals in one year.

Ghanaians were not enthused by the president’s promise, instead, they urge him to complete all the hospital projects started by the John Mahama administration.