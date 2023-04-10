ADVERTISEMENT
3 new taxes should not be signed into law – Kwame Pianim

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Economist Kwame Pianim has beseeched President Akufo-Addo not to pass the three revenue measures bill into law.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

In a discussion on JoyNews on Saturday, he believes the bill should not be signed into law because it is not well put together and should be reviewed in parliament for reconsideration.

“President Akufo-Addo should refuse to sign these bills,”

Kwame Pianim blamed the lawmakers for kicking the country into an economic ditch, ignoring to ask relevant questions, and criticized the 8th Parliament over the passing of three new taxes.

“After the Ministry of Finance has done its work they have to have an economic model which says after the domestic debt exchange what is the economy looking like? What is it going to be?

“Are we going to have depression and low economic growth for the next three or five years and if so what is going to happen to the government’s revenue? Nobody seems to be looking at that and then it goes to Parliament.

“We expect parliamentarians to consult their people, think about it, and ask questions. They don’t they just pass them so our last hope is for the President to say thank you Parliament I will not sign this bill because it is not good,”

Parliament passed three revenue measures on April 1st, the government’s attempt to generate approximately ₵4 billion in internal revenue.

The measures, according to the government, will enable it complete processes to secure a $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Mr. Pianim said the current Parliament “is going to go down in history as one of the worst Parliament we’ve Ghana has ever had.”

Reymond Awusei Johnson
