Among those infected workers are doctors and nurses, the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate said.

The Health Directorate, however, noted that the infected persons have been isolated and are receiving treatment.

File Photo

This was confirmed by the Ashanti Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, during a press conference on Wednesday.

“We have a total of 30 health workers having COVID-19 in the region. All of them are doing very well,” he stated.

“Out of the total of 43 districts in Ashanti Region, 25 Municipal and districts have recorded COVID-19 cases. We have new infections, however, the good news is that the new infections are going down in all the districts especially in Obuasi.”

Ghana’s Coronavirus case count currently stands at to 6,096, the Ghana Health Service reported on Tuesday.

The GHS said 1,773 patients have successfully recovered from the disease, while 31 persons have died.