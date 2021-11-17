RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

30-year-old physically challenged man butchered by land guard

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A 30-year-old physically challenged man, Oletey Attram has been butchered by a land guard at Weija Old Town near Kasoa in the Central region.

Man-with-Cutlass
Man-with-Cutlass

It all happened after the sister of the physically challenged man reportedly urinated behind the house of the land guard known as TT.

Recommended articles

Reports by Accra-based Starr FM stated that the suspect stormed the house of the physically challenged man with a cutlass and gun looking for his sister to kill.

The victim said some youth in the area prevented the suspect from attacking him when he first came to the house.

The land guard left and came back later and butchered him.

The victim was rushed to the Weija Hospital for treatment and the case has been reported to the police.

The Police have since commenced an investigation into the attack and the suspect is currently on the run.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

KNUST lecturer and husband of Rhodaline charged for being behind kidnap

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

Ignore the hardships in the country; contribute towards the National Cathedral – Palmer-Buckle implores Christians

Most Reverend Palmer Buckle

Python is the most exported animal from Ghana – Research reveals

Python is the most exported animal from Ghana – Research reveals

Ghanaians will not forgive Akufo-Addo if we fail to qualify for the World Cup again – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi and President Akufo-Addo