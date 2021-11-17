It all happened after the sister of the physically challenged man reportedly urinated behind the house of the land guard known as TT.
30-year-old physically challenged man butchered by land guard
A 30-year-old physically challenged man, Oletey Attram has been butchered by a land guard at Weija Old Town near Kasoa in the Central region.
Reports by Accra-based Starr FM stated that the suspect stormed the house of the physically challenged man with a cutlass and gun looking for his sister to kill.
The victim said some youth in the area prevented the suspect from attacking him when he first came to the house.
The land guard left and came back later and butchered him.
The victim was rushed to the Weija Hospital for treatment and the case has been reported to the police.
The Police have since commenced an investigation into the attack and the suspect is currently on the run.
