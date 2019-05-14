Having being the first female to command the Ghana Police Staff Command College (GPCSC) at Winneba, she came into the role with a lot of clout and high expecatations.

However, after a year, a lot of the news stories about COP Maame Yaa has been mostly negative.

We, therefore, compiled four (4) instances where there has been a media furore on some comments and actions of the CID boss.

A Plus secret tape saga: Prior to her appointment as acting CID boss and subsequent confirmation, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah was accused by controversial musician and satarist, Kwame A Plus for shielding the two government who have been accused of corruption.

A Plus released a secret recording which was purported to be the voice of Maame Tiwaa saying, "as for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we’ve gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened, but we need to manage…the people are your people. We need to find the best way to ensure that Korle Bu works the way we all want it to work.”

She, however, denied those recordings and said they were doctored by A Plus.

Takoradi kidnapped girls comment: During a news conference to update Ghanaians on state of three girls that were kidnapped in Takoradi last year, COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah emphatically stated that the police have located the girls.

“It has taken us over three months to even identify where the ladies are and what we don’t want to do is to do anything that will jeopardize the safety of that,” COP Addo-Danquah said at the time.

It turned out that the information was untrue and it was meant to give false hope to the families of the kidnapped girls.

Invitation of NDC Chairman: Earlier this month, the CID boss wrote a letter to the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to assist in investigations on recent kidnappings and arson in the country.

The letter from the police inviting the NDC National Chairman stated that “some persons picked up for interrogation and investigation have mentioned your name as part of a grand scheme designed to cause fear and panic in the country”.

This move infuriated the NDC who called the actions of COP Addo-Danquah as robotic and political machinations.

Misinterpretation of Takoradi girls comments: Speaking on Accra based Atinka FM, the CID boss disclosed that she was misunderstood when she announced three kidnapped girls have been located.

She said she ‘wanted to give the families hope’ by that announcement, conceding, the location of the girls remains unknown.

This has led to increased calls from social media and civil society organisations for the resignation of COP Tiwaa Addo Danquah.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to CID boss, Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah to produce the three kidnapped Takoradi girls or resign from office.

The National Women’s Organiser of the NDC, Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw said over the next seven days, they will be collecting signatures to petition President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the matter.