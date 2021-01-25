Today's filing past is reserved for heads of the security agencies, leaders of political parties, and the public.

On January 26, 2021, the filing past will start with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, former Heads of State, as well as heads of constitutional bodies.

On the same Tuesday, January 26, 2021, Members of Parliament, led by the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin; former Speakers of Parliament, the Chief Justice, justices of the Supreme Court, former Chief Justices, former chairmen, and members of the Council of State, former ministers of state, among others, will file past the body.

Members of the Diplomatic Corps and organised groups will also pay their respects on Tuesday.

The remains of former President Rawlings will be entombed at the Military Cemetery at the Burma Camp in Accra after a state funeral on Wednesday, January 27.

During the reign of Rawlings as President in the Fourth Republic, he was famous for his sayings.

Below are memorable quotes by Jerry John Rawlings.

"Nothing beats logic than a government that forces itself on its citizens. A genuine conducted electoral process should be without the harsh use of the armed forces, and without fear of intimidation. This is the best way to assure people that their will has prevailed, thus produces a cleansing effect in the society." "Democracy is not realized merely by having a machinery for registering voters and getting them to vote every four years, but also by there being a machinery for identifying the needs of those voters in between the election periods, and monitoring the realization of those needs." "It is not the absence of military interventions, which we seem to have achieved that will restore democracy, freedom, justice, and development. What is required is the integrity of leadership and the ability to empower the people. Leadership should have confidence in our people and not feel intimidated by empowering them." "What form of government adopt as citizens to suit our peculiar circumstances, our basic tenet is our common yearning and concern for every person, for politics, whatever its color must be an avenue to serve our fellow men." "Food is a political weapon…Africa's foremost defense is self-sufficiency in food. Until we attain a substantial measure of freedom from food dependency, we are vulnerable to manipulation by the wealthier nations."

