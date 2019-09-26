This development has left the main suspect, Eric Kojo Duah, to face prosecution alone.

The six persons?who were discharged are Isaac Amissah, Ibrahim Zakaria, Isaac Mensa, Oblitey Commey, Victor Yire and Fatawu Ahmed.

In court today, when the case was called ASP Sylvester Asare who is the prosecutor tendered in a new charge sheet after withdrawing the previous one.

He said investigations are ongoing based on recent development and as per the charge sheet, efforts are underway to arrest the accomplices of Eric Duah, the alleged ring leader and three other accomplices.

Last month, the police received reports that the occupants of an unregistered saloon car were spotted driving recklessly around the Budumburam Camp, Kasoa-Winneba road, thus, when the police attempted to stop them, the said occupants opened fire on them.

They were rushed to the police hospital where they died on admission.

Witnesses said at about 2:00 pm Wednesday, they heard an initial exchange of fire before the officer was found lying in a pool of blood.

“The policemen chased and crossed the vehicle of the robbers who opened fire on them killing one on the spot and another in a critical condition and sped off towards the Jei-Krodua road,” they narrated.