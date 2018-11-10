news

The Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta has revealed that six companies have been award contracts to construct the abandoned six footbridges on the Adentan-Madina Highway.

The move, the minister says, is to fast-track the construction of footbridges.

The highway became a scene of a riot on Thursday after a taxi driver knocked down an 18-year-old girl who was crossing the road.

Police say at least 24 people have been killed by motorists while over 160 have been injured on the Adenata-Madina highway since January 2018.

“Six different contractors are going to move in to work on these bridges. Each contractor will tackle one footbridge because time is of the essence now," Amoako-Atta told journalists when he visited the scene of Thursday's tragic knockdown.

“But within three months, maximum four months, by the end of February, all these footbridges would be in place,” he added.