The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, December 26, 2019, on the Odumasi-Konongo-Kumasi road.

A report by Joy News suggests the VVIP bus has the registration number GT 6082-18, while that of the OA bus is GT 4913-14.

While six persons died on the spot, several other passengers on board the two buses sustained various degrees of injury.

The incident has since been confirmed by the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate police commander in the area, DSP Stephen Yeboah.

The Police Chief said the injured persons have been referred to the Konongo Government Hospital and the Steward Hospital.