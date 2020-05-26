Two community protection assistants have also tested positive after they were involved in a high-risk COVID-19 operation.

This was confirmed by Central Regional Police Commander, COP Paul Awuni.

“In our quest to execute our constitutional mandate in helping to contain the COVID-19 disease as frontline staff, we are doing our best despite the fact that we are exposed to risk of contracting the disease."

"All of them were infected in the line of duty because we can trace it. Immediately after a high-risk COVID operation a group of people was tested and some of them came out positive.” He told Joy News in an interview.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

Ghana’s coronavirus case count has shot up to 6,964 from 6,808 after 156 new cases were recorded on Monday.

Addressing a press briefing on Ghana’s fight against the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Aboagye disclosed that the new cases were identified in 5 out of the 16 regions in the country.