Reports indicate that some of the students were sent to the Holy Child Hospital in the Western Region on Thursday after complaining of stomach ache.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Sylvester Fameye told Class News that the situation has overwhelmed the facility and that logistics are being mobilised to move into the school to attend to more of the affected students.

“There is a vegetable seller at Archbishop Porter, and according to them, some of the vegetables she usually sold to the students, some were left, she kept it in a fridge. So, those who ate from the one that she kept in the fridge started having diarrhoea, and we call that food poisoning,” he disclosed.

Dr. Fameye also said some the affected students also vomited, with some passing out.