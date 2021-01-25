This brings the total number of active cases to 3,613 in the country.
The number of confirmed cases in the country as of Thursday, January 21, 2021, stood at 62,135.
According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the number of recoveries or discharge stood at 58,150, while the total number of deaths is 372.
Here's the regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.
Greater Accra Region - 35,746
Ashanti Region - 11,775
Western Region - 3,367
Eastern Region - 2,725
Central Region - 2,215
Volta Region - 860
Bono East Region - 802
Western North Region - 695
Bono Region - 645
Northern Region - 625
Upper East Region - 577
Ahafo Region - 539
Oti Region - 246
Upper West Region - 161
Savannah Region - 63
North East Region - 25