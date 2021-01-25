This brings the total number of active cases to 3,613 in the country.

The number of confirmed cases in the country as of Thursday, January 21, 2021, stood at 62,135.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the number of recoveries or discharge stood at 58,150, while the total number of deaths is 372.

Here's the regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

Greater Accra Region - 35,746

Ashanti Region - 11,775

Western Region - 3,367

Eastern Region - 2,725

Central Region - 2,215

Volta Region - 860

Bono East Region - 802

Western North Region - 695

Bono Region - 645

Northern Region - 625

Upper East Region - 577

Ahafo Region - 539

Oti Region - 246

Upper West Region - 161

Savannah Region - 63

North East Region - 25