65% of voters believe Ghana is heading in the wrong direction under Nana Addo

The April 2024 analytics report indicated that 58% of Ashanti regional voters believe the country is moving in the wrong direction.

Conversely, 37% expressed confidence in the economy's direction, while five percent abstained from forming an opinion.

25% of respondents think the country is on the right track, while 10% have no opinion.

According to the most recent data, the 65% figure reflects a decline of six percentage points from the 71% recorded in April 2023.

Additionally, the 25% recorded in April 2024 marks a six percentage point increase from the 19% recorded in April 2023.

The data also indicates that 10% of voters have held no opinion for the past 12 months.

Below is a breakdown of the regions that believe Ghana is heading in the wrong direction:

Ashanti Region — 58%

Ahafo Region — 69%

Bono East Region — 57%

Bono Region — 62%

Central Region — 49%

Eastern Region — 59%

Greater Accra Region — 79%

North East Region — 62%

Northern Region — 66%

Oti Region — 62%

Savannah Region — 64%

Upper East Region — 53%

Upper West Region — 61%

Volta Region — 82%

Western Region — 76%