62% of Ghanaians disapprove of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's performance while 52% believe the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has performed very poorly.
65% of voters believe Ghana is heading in the wrong direction under Nana Addo
A survey conducted by Global Info Analytics has projected that 65% of voters believe Ghana is heading in the wrong direction.
Recommended articles
The April 2024 analytics report indicated that 58% of Ashanti regional voters believe the country is moving in the wrong direction.
Conversely, 37% expressed confidence in the economy's direction, while five percent abstained from forming an opinion.
25% of respondents think the country is on the right track, while 10% have no opinion.
According to the most recent data, the 65% figure reflects a decline of six percentage points from the 71% recorded in April 2023.
Additionally, the 25% recorded in April 2024 marks a six percentage point increase from the 19% recorded in April 2023.
The data also indicates that 10% of voters have held no opinion for the past 12 months.
Below is a breakdown of the regions that believe Ghana is heading in the wrong direction:
Ashanti Region — 58%
Ahafo Region — 69%
Bono East Region — 57%
Bono Region — 62%
Central Region — 49%
Eastern Region — 59%
Greater Accra Region — 79%
North East Region — 62%
Northern Region — 66%
Oti Region — 62%
Savannah Region — 64%
Upper East Region — 53%
Upper West Region — 61%
Volta Region — 82%
Western Region — 76%
Western North Region — 64%
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh