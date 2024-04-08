ADVERTISEMENT
65% of voters believe Ghana is heading in the wrong direction under Nana Addo

Emmanuel Tornyi

A survey conducted by Global Info Analytics has projected that 65% of voters believe Ghana is heading in the wrong direction.

Ghana man

62% of Ghanaians disapprove of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's performance while 52% believe the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has performed very poorly.

The April 2024 analytics report indicated that 58% of Ashanti regional voters believe the country is moving in the wrong direction.

Global Info Analytics report Pulse Ghana

Conversely, 37% expressed confidence in the economy's direction, while five percent abstained from forming an opinion.

25% of respondents think the country is on the right track, while 10% have no opinion.

Global Info Analytics report Pulse Ghana

According to the most recent data, the 65% figure reflects a decline of six percentage points from the 71% recorded in April 2023.

Additionally, the 25% recorded in April 2024 marks a six percentage point increase from the 19% recorded in April 2023.

Global Info Analytics report Pulse Ghana
The data also indicates that 10% of voters have held no opinion for the past 12 months.

Global Info Analytics report Pulse Ghana

Below is a breakdown of the regions that believe Ghana is heading in the wrong direction:

Ashanti Region — 58%

Ahafo Region — 69%

Bono East Region — 57%

Bono Region — 62%

Central Region — 49%

Eastern Region — 59%

Greater Accra Region — 79%

North East Region — 62%

Northern Region — 66%

Oti Region — 62%

Savannah Region — 64%

Upper East Region — 53%

Upper West Region — 61%

Volta Region — 82%

Western Region — 76%

Western North Region — 64%

