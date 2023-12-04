Survey: Mahama beats Bawumia in Northern Region

Next is the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, who came 3rd in the poll with 4% of the votes, while about 3% of the electorates indicated that they are yet to decide on who to vote for.

The other presidential hopefuls, including the All Peoples Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga, Liberal Party of Ghana's (LPG) Kofi Akpaloo, independent candidate Dr. Sam Ankrah, and Kwabena Andrews of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), all got less than 1% of the votes altogether.

Global Info Analytics poll carried out in all the 18 constituencies in the Northern region shows Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flag bearer of the NPP, trailing the leading opposition NDC candidate, John Mahama 37% to 55%. Alan Kyeremanten of the Butterfly movement is in third place with 4%, others 1% and undecided 3%, part of the executive summary poll from the poll reads.

The survey also indicated that the major determining factors for the choice of the voters included the performance of the economy, jobs, education, and corruption with 58% of the electorates indicating that the country was heading in the wrong direction.