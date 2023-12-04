ADVERTISEMENT
Survey: Mahama beats Bawumia in Northern Region

Emmanuel Tornyi

A new poll conducted by Global Info Analytics has revealed that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has beaten Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the Northern Region in the 2024 general elections.

John Mahama and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
The poll published on Monday, December 2, 2023, had Mahama polling 55% of the vote among electorates in the North Region, followed by Dr. Bawumia who pulled 37% of the votes.

Next is the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, who came 3rd in the poll with 4% of the votes, while about 3% of the electorates indicated that they are yet to decide on who to vote for.

The other presidential hopefuls, including the All Peoples Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga, Liberal Party of Ghana's (LPG) Kofi Akpaloo, independent candidate Dr. Sam Ankrah, and Kwabena Andrews of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), all got less than 1% of the votes altogether.

Global Info Analytics poll carried out in all the 18 constituencies in the Northern region shows Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flag bearer of the NPP, trailing the leading opposition NDC candidate, John Mahama 37% to 55%. Alan Kyeremanten of the Butterfly movement is in third place with 4%, others 1% and undecided 3%, part of the executive summary poll from the poll reads.

The survey also indicated that the major determining factors for the choice of the voters included the performance of the economy, jobs, education, and corruption with 58% of the electorates indicating that the country was heading in the wrong direction.

It said the economy remains the top issue for voters, 78%, jobs, 70%, education, 61% and corruption, 21%. 58% of voters in the Northern region believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction, 34% said it is headed in the right direction and 8% did not have an opinion.

