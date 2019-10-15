An expose by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) into the canker of sex for grades perpetuated by lecturers across West African universities started the conversation.

In this undercover investigation, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo was caught make inappropriate sexual remarks to a faux student who came to him for mentorship.

Though Prof. Gyampo has strongly denied in any wrongdoing, many critics think his actions and choice of words constituted sexual harassment.

Over the weekend, popular news anchor Serwaa Amihere of GHOne TV accused the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Kapito of sexually harassing her at the RTP Awards show in Accra.

While on stage to present an award, Mr. Kapito mentioned the newscaster's "butt" and said it's nice. This comment has caused the ire of women empowerment groups and staunch feminists on social media.

For many, there's still that thin line between compliments and sexual harassment, therefore, they can't really tell when they cross the line.

Kofi Kapito

Sexual harassment is simply defined as unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature.

In order to further the clear the doubt of what constitutes a sexual harassment, we looked at 7 actions at the workplace that is borderline sexual harassment.