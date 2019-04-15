The organisation said the deaths occured at Adjei Kojo in Ashaiman and Odawna River at Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Confirming the incidents on Citi FM, George Awusi, the Public Relations Officer of NADMO said to two other people have died but they are yet to retrieve their bodies.

“We are still searching for the child’s body. At Circle Odorna, two people drowned and one body has been found. It is actually about 5 people that are confirmed dead. Where the Army pickup fell, another body was found aside the three people in the bucket of the pickup,” he said.

Last week 5 other people died during a heavy rainfall in Accra and its environs.

The National Meteorological Services has warned that the rains will continue throughout April.

Apart from parts of Accra such as Dodowa, Amasama and Afienya, some of the worst affected areas in the country, according to the Ghana Meteorological Agency, include Kpetoe, Akatsi, Ho, Kpandu and their environs in the Volta Region.