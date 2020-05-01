The infected officers comprise of one female officer and six males.

Two of the officers, according to information, got infected with the virus while performing escort duties to bring the first infected woman who tested positive for the virus last month to the region. The other officers picked the infection from work-related duties such as operations.

The infected officers have been released to the Upper East Regional Health Directorate, who have kept them at the Regional Hospital to be given the needed medical attention. Many other personnel of the service at the command, whose samples were taken for testing but the results not received yet, have also been asked to self-isolate.

READ ALSO: Top 6 African countries with highest COVID-19 cases and deaths

The Upper East Regional Police Commander, DCOP/ Mr. Ampofo Duku, confirming the report to GhanaWeb’s Senyalah Castro, said there are fears the numbers could go up looking at the nature of the Police work.

He said the news of the seven confirmed cases came as a sad one of great worry to the Regional Police command.

“Yes, the report is true. We have recorded seven infected cases of the coronavirus. The officers are junior officers made up of one female and six male officers..."