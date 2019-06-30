US President Donald Trump says the deportation of undocumented migrants will begin after July 4.

“We will be removing large numbers of people starting sometime after July 4,” Trump said.

The operation is expected to target up to 2,000 families facing deportation orders in as many as 10 US cities, including Houston, Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles, according to reports in the US media.

A spokesman for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to comment, saying, “due to law-enforcement sensitivities and the safety and security of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, the agency will not offer specific details related to enforcement operations before the conclusion of those actions.”

Trump had earlier delayed plans for nationwide raids to deport families in the US illegally.

He, however, threatened to unleash Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in two weeks if Democrats do not submit to changes in asylum law that they have long opposed.

The Acting Director of ICE, Mark Morgan, said the agency would target for deportation families that have received a removal order from a US immigration court. Morgan said ICE wanted to deport undocumented families who had recently arrived in the US to discourage more Central Americans from arriving.

In 2017, about 100 Ghanaians were deported from the US for various immigration offences such abuse of the terms of their visas and engaging in illegal employment.

It will be recalled that the then US ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson, revealed that the Trump administration would deport over 7,000 Ghanaians who have abused the terms of their visas.

At the time, he said the Ghanaians were at different stages of the deportation process.

“In fact, about 7,000 of them are currently at different stages of the deportation process. And we are not apologetic about that,” he said.