The report, which was conducted by the Center for Democratic Development (CDD), surveyed the views of 2,400 Ghanaians.

The CDD report also stated that the reputation of savings and loans, microfinance and traditional ‘susu’ companies have declined.

Among the surveyed Ghanaians, only 8% of said they will continue to save with savings and loans companies.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo leading the nation in the wrong direction - Ghanaians reveal in survey

Another 8% said they trust in traditional ‘susu’, while 7% say they still trust microfinance companies.

Meanwhile, 83% of Ghanaians indicated that they still trust in banks, with 11% saying they would rather keep their money at home.

Statistics show that over 4 million transactions are recorded daily, while 13 million active mobile money wallets are in existence.