8-year-old boy shot dead at Awutu Bereku festival

Myjoynline.com reported a relative of the deceased identified as Atta Kow as saying that he was shot dead on Monday morning by those carrying out the rituals to purify the community before the Awutu Awubia festival.
Gunshots being fired at a festival ritual in Awutu Bereku in the Central Region has resulted in the death of an 8-year-old boy who happens to be the only child of his mother.
The relative who gave his name as Joe told said that the people carrying out the said ritual were supposed to be shooting in the sky, so he he could not fathom how they ended up shooting the little boy, ending his promising life unexpectedly.
The man recounted to Joy News that they were home when his aunt, the mother of the deceased, rushed in wailing “Oh, they have killed my son.”
Then, together with his father, they rushed outside to meet a crowd surrounding the deceased’s body covered with a cloth with blood all over the place.
The incident has left the family members especially the bereaved mother and the entire community in a state of mourning, bringing the ritual activities to a halt. According to Accra-based Citi News, the traditional authorities are deliberating on whether to proceed with the activities or suspend it in solidarity with the deceased and the bereaved family.
The person who fired the gunshot that killed the youngster has reportedly owned up and is currently in the custody of the police.
