According to him, Mahama security detail detected the weapon, seized it and arrested the said soldier.

Mr. Pratt said this on the Alhaji and Alhaji show on Pan African TV on Saturday, December, 19, 2020.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr

“Have you heard that somebody from Defence Intelligence was arrested in the office of former President John Dramani Mahama with a concealed loaded weapon?” he said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“Somebody must be explaining this. How come that a soldier from Defence Intelligence went to John Mahama’s office with a concealed, loaded weapon? What was it intended to do?”

“Now, the matter is out, so, we can’t keep quiet over it. Who is this defence intelligence operative who went to former President John Dramani Mahama’s office with a concealed loaded weapon? The security of former President John Mahama detected it, arrested him and they seized the weapon.”

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper also called for the identity of the soldier who was arrested at Mahama’s office to be disclosed.

“What has happened to that case? We want to know and it is important that we know the identity of the person: was he acting in official capacity? How did he manage to get to the office? Where is the gun which was concealed on his body? Is the police investigating this matter and how far have the investigations gone?

“And it is not because of John Dramanai Mahama. When any and every citizen is threatened or is made to feel threatened, we have to ask questions, especially in this dispensation,” Mr. Pratt added.