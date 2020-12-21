His reactions come after he refuted claims by Boatemaa Marfo that he [Nana Ayew Afriye] orchestrated attacks on her.

The DCE's office was vandalised by some youth believed to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She has been accused of paying voters to vote 'skirt and blouse' against the MP for the area, Nana Ayew Afriye to the extent of sharing GH¢50 to constituents to vote against him.

Nana Ayew Afriye, MP for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency

After the attack, the DCE said "the boys who came to destroy my office are the MP’s boys. One Karikari who is MP’s right-hand man called me and threatened my life for no reason. I have decided to keep mute on the matter because of its political nature but the way things are going, I think I can speak up now."

"I have no malicious thing against my MP but he constantly accused me of a crime I have not committed. Anytime he is given the opportunity to speak, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie will incite his boys against me," she said.

However, Nana Ayew Afriye after the allegations against him by the DCE said they are untrue.

He said he condemned the actions taken by some supporters of the NPP against the DCE but denied the allegations and called her as an evil person.

"My DCE is evil, she caused all the election violence. The allegations against me are not true. I'm against violence so I don’t have anything to do about it. The party boys did what they did, which I condemn. Nobody masterminded with them, they only reacted to her numerous actions against the party before, during, and after the elections. Knowing very well she caused all these troubles and turning around to accuse me clearly shows she is evil," he stated.