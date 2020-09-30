He said the South African company to undertake the project were supposed to do a second feasibility study earlier this year but due to the pandemic it was called off.

Speaking on Accra based Citi TV, the Minister said this is the main reason why the project has stalled.

“They were going to come this year when the whole COVID-19 pandemic came in. The South African company has not come in yet. I wrote to them in June to ask if they were still interested and they said they were."

Mr. Ghartey said, “In 2017 we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a group who said they want to build a sky train. In 2018, we went to South Africa and we signed a consensual agreement and we signed it with conditions presented.”

The Minister said African Investment wanted the contract for 30 years but said he needed to be given the final sum because at the time it was only the provisional estimates he had.

Accra Sky Train Project

The government in 2019, came into an agreement with a South African group, Africa Investment (Ai) SkyTrain Consortium, for the construction of the Accra Sky Train project.

This was to solve the ever-increasing road traffic congestion in Accra, with its detrimental effects on economic activity, pollution, and the quality of life.