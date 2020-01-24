Though the bail was finalized on Tuesday, he was still in custody till he regained his freedom on Thursday, January 23.

Confirming his freedom to the media, his brother, Cephas Agordzo, said the embattled police officer finally went home after months in prison on treason charges.

“It was today, this morning around 11:00 am that they took him to the court that he signed his bail bond. You know the case itself is at Kaneshie court so from the high court he went to the Kaneshie court and then from there he came back, took his things whatever he had there, took them and as I speak to you, he is on his way home,” ACP Agordzo’s brother said on Starr Today.

READ ALSO: Man arrested for shooting police officer at Mankessim

Mr Cephas Agordzo expressed regret that the police administration still kept his brother in custody at the Police Headquarters despite the court’s ruling.

Senior Police Officer, ACP Benjamin Agordzor

“He wasn’t happy with the situation because we believe in the Rule of Law. For a competent High Court to give a ruling and an institution disobey the ruling, he wasn’t happy, his lawyer wasn’t and the family wasn’t happy either,” he said.

The court presided Justice Charles Ekow Baiden instructed ACP Agordzor to submit his passport to the Registrar of the High Court. He will also be required to present himself to the Inspector General of Police and the Director of BNI per the schedule presented in the ruling of the Court.

ACP Benjamin Agordzo is one of ten (10) persons charged for an attempted coup aimed at overthrowing the Akufo-Addo administration.