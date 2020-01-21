The court presided Justice Charles Ekow Baiden instructed ACP Agordzor to submit his passport to the Registrar of the High Court. He will also be required to present himself to the Inspector General of Police and the Director of BNI per the schedule presented in the ruling of the Court.

ACP Benjamin Agordzo is one of ten (10) persons charged for an attempted coup aimed at overthrowing the Akufo-Addo administration.

READ ALSO: Trusting Akufo-Addo Gov’t is worse than investing in Menzgold – Manasseh Azure

He was in police custody for allegedly offering assistance to a group of people who were planning to overthrow the government.

Senior Police Officer, ACP Benjamin Agordzor

In an earlier ruling, Justice Buadi held that Dr Agordzo’s bail application was premature, as investigations into the case were still ongoing.

According to the court, although Dr Agordzo had a right to personal liberties, such rights ought to be matched with the interest of the state.

Dr Agordzo, the court held, was a senior police officer who had the capacity and capabilities to interfere with investigations when granted bail at this stage.

Lawyer for the embattled senior police officer, Martin Kpebu at the last Court sitting on January 16, 2020 when he moved the bail application argued that his client was arrested on November 4, 2019, and has since been in Police custody till date.

He further noted that Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Benjamin Agordzo is a very senior police officer, he has a wife and children and was therefore not a flight risk whatsoever.

Again he indicated that the Police had finished their investigations and had no need to have him in custody to assist with same. Quoting from the judgement in the case of the Martin Kpebu versus Attorney General (No 2), lawyer Martin Kpebu said the Supreme Court held that the personal liberties of every person is priceless and that includes ACP Benjamin Agordzo.