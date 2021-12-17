Adentan Municipal Assembly unseats Asante Akyem North to top 2020 District League Table

The Adentan Municipality was followed by the Ga West Municipality and the Ayawaso West Municipality as occupants of the second and third positions respectively.

The latest District League was seven of the top 10 Municipal, Metropolitan and District Assemblies being from the Greater Accra Region.

Meanwhile, the lowest-ranked district was Sene East in the Bono East Region, followed by the Sekyere Afam Plains District in the Ashanti Region and the Yunyoo-Nansuan district in the North East Region.

The report is based on 17 indicators from five sectors that assess the wellbeing of citizens across Ghana’s 260 districts.