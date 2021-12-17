The Asante Akyem North Municipality occupied the top spot in the 2019 table but could not maintain the position in the latest ranking.
Adentan Municipal Assembly unseats Asante Akyem North to top 2020 District League Table
The Adentan Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has unseated the Asante Akyem North Municipality to top the 2020 District League Table.
The Adentan Municipality was followed by the Ga West Municipality and the Ayawaso West Municipality as occupants of the second and third positions respectively.
The latest District League was seven of the top 10 Municipal, Metropolitan and District Assemblies being from the Greater Accra Region.
Meanwhile, the lowest-ranked district was Sene East in the Bono East Region, followed by the Sekyere Afam Plains District in the Ashanti Region and the Yunyoo-Nansuan district in the North East Region.
The report is based on 17 indicators from five sectors that assess the wellbeing of citizens across Ghana’s 260 districts.
These indicators are education, health, water and sanitation, information and communication technology and governance.
