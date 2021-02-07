President Akufo-Addo imposed new restrictions on social events following the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The announcement of these restrictions includes ban on weddings and funerals amidst hosts of interventions to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 7, 2021, calling for strict adherence to all prescribed precautionary etiquettes against the virus in Churches, the Christian Council outlined guidelines aimed at clarifying and throwing more light on the President’s new directive on social gatherings.

According to the statement, “worship services are permitted to continue and church leaders are entreated to enforce, to the letter, the protocols relating to attendance, i.e, maximum duration of two (2) hours, one-meter social distancing, wearing of masks, hand washing under running water and soap, and use of sanitizers and disinfection of surfaces.”

On the issue of marriages and burial services held in Churches, the Christian Council clarified that such services are permitted to be held but under strict COVID-19 protocols.

However, the statement noted that burial or interment itself must be private, which means, it must be limited to twenty-five (25) persons as directed by the President.

The statement further clarified that “it is the after celebrations such as receptions, parties, dancing, eating, etc that have been banned.”

The Council urged all churches and all church leaders to adhere strictly to the COVID protocols outlined above to help halt the spread of the virus.