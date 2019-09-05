According to her, creating jobs will discourage them from traveling to South Africa to seek greener pastures.

Her comments come at the back of the attacks and violence mostly targeting nationals of other African countries in South Africa.

The spate of violence that broke out in Johannesburg and spread to the central business district saw the destruction of foreign-owned shops and business premises.

Mobs looted, burned and vandalized shops, properties, and vehicles during the violence.

Some angry residents in the city called on the South African government to deport undocumented migrants.

But the High Commissioner in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said: it all "starts from poverty, all of our countries must create jobs and opportunities for their people so that we don’t all flock to one country because the one country would not be able to cope. If all of us were coming to Ghana, would you cope? Would you?

"That’s why I say it’s crime, it’s poverty, in Ghana in South Africa, in Zimbabwe, in Nigeria everywhere. And then people will leave these countries and any other country and think they can find something in South Africa."

She said it was wrong for anyone to attribute the violence being recorded in South Africa to hatred of other African nationals adding that the attacks were not directed to foreign nationals and that it is a crime associated with poverty.

"We have a responsibility, all of us to create jobs and opportunities for our people and not look at one country to do it," Lulu Xingwana stated.