They are demanding the government to pay them GH¢50 million owed them.

The aggrieved contractors called on the government to secure bank guarantees to resolve the matter or they will seek redress in court.

Ghana First Company Limited, a waste management company

A spokesperson for the aggrieved contractors, Gordian Wononuah, in an interview on Accra-based Class FM said, "We do have other options; our lawyers are working on the case. Our lawyers will write a formal letter for payment and then we will take it up from there."

In 2018, the government and the waste management firm signed a memorandum of understanding with Thermodul System GmBH, a German company, to construct 20,000 units of modern toilet facilities across the country at $300,000,000.

The first 10,000 facilities will hopefully be completed and put into operation by the end of 2025. The rest will be completed soon after that.

The toilet facilities will be sited at lorry stations, marketplaces, recreational centres, beaches and along highways.

The facilities are in three categories: a 20-seater modern toilet facility which comes with a 20-seater W/C, 20 bathrooms, 20 urinals, one dressing room, one laundry room and two extra rooms to be used as stores.

There will also be a 12-seater modern toilet facility which will have a 12 seater W/C, 12 bathrooms and 12 urinals; a 10-seater modern toilet facility which will have a 10-seater W/C and 10 urinals, and an eight-seater toilet facility which will also have a 8 - seater W/C and 8 - urinals.

Ghana First Company Limited contract

Also, the toilets will be provided with an image sensor flushing system, an automated vending machine for access control, a reception fitted with television sets and sofa seats and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.