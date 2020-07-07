“The Ghana Education Service (GES) received reports of suspected cases of COVID-19 from some second-cycle institutions, including Accra Girls’ Senior High school,” the statement said.

“The Ghana Health Service was subsequently notified of the situation”, it added.

“As of 6 July 2020, six (6) students, a teacher and spouse have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19 in Accra Girls Senior High School,” the statement explained.

The two bodies said all eight patients have been isolated at a treatment centre for management.

Additionally, the statement said: “All contacts of the confirmed cases have been identified and separated from non-contacts” while “testing of all contacts of confirmed cases has started”.

Also, “the school authorities, with the support of the assembly, are in the process of disinfecting the affected dormitories”.

Furthermore, “the school has put in measures to ensure strict adherence to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures”.

The statement noted that there is continuous public education sessions for staff, students and parents on COVID-19.

On Monday morning, the students picketed the school, as part of their efforts to put pressure on the management to allow them to go home following initial reports that six of their colleagues had contracted COVID-19.

The anxious and fear-gripped students clustered and massed up at the school’s premises waiting for their worried parents to come and convey them home.

Police officers had to storm the school’s premises to restore calm.

Although schools were closed down across the country after the outbreak of the deadly virus, final-year Junior and Senior High School students were directed to return to school on Monday, 22 June 2020 to prepare for their final examinations.

Final-year university students were also directed to return to school on Monday, 5 June 2020.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have jumped to 21, 077 according to the latest update released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Monday, July 6, 2020.

The GHS announced a record 992 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the data, the latest numbers are samples from June 18 and July 1, 2020.

The update also revealed an increase in the number of deaths, Ghana’s total death is now 129, while the number of recoveries has also increased to 16, 070.

It means seven new deaths have been recorded since the last update by health officials.

The active Coronavirus cases in the country are now 4,878.