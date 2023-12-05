ADVERTISEMENT
Aisha Huang’s sentence was on crimes committed in 2015 -Deputy Attorney General

Evans Annang

A Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has disclosed that Aisha Huang was prosecuted on old charges against the state.

He said the galamsey kingpin was jailed for 4 years for crimes she had committed from 2015 to 2017.

The Deputy Attorney General emphasised that there was no evidence of her engagement in illegal mining after her return to Ghana in 2022, following her initial deportation in 2018.

"When we arrested her last year [2022], there was no evidence that when she came back to Ghana, she committed illegal mining offenses. We probed into it and we didn’t find any evidence. If there had been, it would have been another matter," he said.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah’s explanation comes after a section of Ghanaians questioned why the Chinese national was jailed for four and a half years and fined GH₵48,000.

He noted that the prosecution's case was supported by several testimonies including those from local farmers who asserted that Miss Huang had negotiated with them to use their land for illegal mining.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah also commended the Ghana Immigration Service for playing a pivotal role, as they had arrested the illegal mining kingpin in 2018 before her deportation.

"The law is about evidence and not speculation. Aisha Huang’s case was prosecuted based on the evidence that we had between 2015 and 2017. Nothing more, nothing less," Tuah-Yeboah reiterated.

The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei-Marfo, found her guilty on the charge of undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, and the illegal employment of foreigners.

Aisha Huang was also convicted on her own plea in the charge of entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

