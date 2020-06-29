According to a communique signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communication at the Presidency, Mr. Domelevo is expected to take an accumulated leave of 123 days starting from 1st July.

Citing a precedent by the late President John Evans Atta Mills, President Akufo-Addo also directed the Auditor General to hand over to his deputy.

The statement also indicated that the Auditor General has taken only nine out of his 132 working days of his accumulated annual leave since assuming office in December 2016.

Read the statement below