A statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency revealed on Monday April 6.

Dr Oko-Boye will replace Mr Alexander Kwadwo Kom Abban who has been reassigned to the Ministry of Communications as Deputy Minister.

Until his appointment, Dr Oko-Boye was the Board Chairman of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that parliament will expedite the vetting of the deputy minister designate for Health as he can assume his office quickly as possible,” the statement said.

Meanwhile President Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei, Deputy Minister of Communications.

“The president thanks Hon Vincent Sowah Odotei for his service to the country and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” the statement added.