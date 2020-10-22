Earlier in the week, the Church of Prosperity tragically collapsed, leaving several worshippers trapped.

The Police have so far managed to rescue 23 victims, as rescue efforts continue with the help of excavators and sniffer dogs.

However, as of today, Thursday, October 22, 2020, the death toll from the disaster currently stands at 15.

In a Twitter post, Akufo-Addo expressed his sadness at the disaster and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

“On behalf of Government and the people of Ghana, I send my deepest condolences to the families of the 15 persons who lost their lives tragically in the church building that collapsed at Akim Batabi near Oda. I wish the 8 injured persons a speedy recovery,” the President tweeted.

Meanwhile, reports suggest nine dead bodies have been exhumed from the debris of the collapsed building.

Joy News also reports that head pastor of the collapsed church, Prophet Akoa Isaac, has been picked up by the Police to assist with investigations into the development.