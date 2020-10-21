In a series of Twitter posts, he said he has already spoken to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on the processes of reform.

Akufo-Addo further expressed his condolence to the victims of clashes, insisting violence is not the answer.

“I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm, and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria,” he tweeted.

“I have spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end, and has begun the processes that will lead to reform.

“Violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution. To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Several Nigerians have been protesting in recent days and demanding an end to Police brutality in the country.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that the military opened fire on some #EndSARS protestors at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos State.

Pressure began mounting on Akufo-Addo to comment on the happenings in Nigeria in his capacity as ECOWAS Chair.