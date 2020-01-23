The President is currently in Davos, Switzerland, and has in his company the likes of Wesley Snipes, Ozwald Boateng and American billionaire Robert Smith.

Nana Addo is in the country on the invitation of the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Prof. Klaus Schwab.

He is participating in the 50th-anniversary celebration of the World Economic Forum Annual Meetings being held from Tuesday, January 21 to Friday, January 24.

The Davos meeting has become an iconic global forum, which brings together world leaders in politics, business, finance and academia to deliberate on matters affecting the global community.

And Akufo-Addo has been hanging out and sharing ideas with some influential people at the event.

A nephew of the President, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, shared a photo of Nana Addo in the company of American businessman Robert Smith, legendary actor Wesley Snipes, US-based Ghanaian fashion designer Ozwald Boateng, Ace Annan Ankomah and other influential people.

“Nana Akufo-Addo with American billionaire businessman Robert Smith, Wesley Snipes, Ozwald Boateng, Kojo Annan & others in Davos last night, sharing ideas on how to leverage part of the multi-trillion dollar wealth of the African Diaspora to move Ghana (and Africa),” Gabby captioned the photo.