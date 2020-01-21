This was disclosed on Monday, January 20, 2020, when the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, held bilateral talks with British Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson, MP, on the sidelines of the ongoing UK-Africa Investment Summit.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his appreciation to the British Government for its willingness to work with Ghana on the basis of trade and investment co-operation, and move away from the traditional aid-based relationship.

The President told his British counterpart that, over the course of the last three years, his Government has worked hard to put Ghana’s economy back on track, and has succeeded in creating a business-friendly environment that has led to Ghana becoming the largest source of foreign direct investment in West Africa.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

“It is an exciting time to be in Ghana and to do business in the country. The prospects for Ghana’s, and, indeed, Africa’s development in the 21st century are immense. British participation in that development would be very welcome,” he added.

On his part, the Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson praised the excellent relations existing between Ghana and the United Kingdom and praised his Ghanaian counterpart for the work done in growing Ghana’s economy, and for making it one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

The British Prime Minister touted the United touted as the “ultimate one-stop-shop” for trade, education and tech”, adding that “look around the world today and you will swiftly see that the UK is not only the obvious partner of choice, we’re also very much the partner of today, of tomorrow and decades to come.”