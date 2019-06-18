According to him, Ghanaians must stop labeling Nigerians living in the country as criminals.

Gabby, who is the nephew of President Akufo-Addo, said it is unfair to “reinforce an unfortunate image that Nigerians are criminals.”

“Imagine living in Europe, and waking up almost daily to headlines such as “Another Ghanaian Arrested”. That is how being a Nigerian in Ghana feels,” the Danquah Institute founder wrote in a Facebook post.

“Some of us have been saying this for years but with no impact. Stop the anti-Nigerian stereotyping! We keep reinforcing an unfortunate image that Nigerians are criminals. Even where a gang of 4 Ghanaians and 1 Nigerian robs a bank, we are told the Nigerian either “subcontracted” or “recruited” the Ghanaians.

“Indeed, almost half of West Africans are Nigerians, so Nigerians are bound to have the highest number of both good and bad people in our region, on our continent," he added.

Gabby’s comments come in the wake of several allegations levelled against Nigerians over the recent kidnappings in Ghana.

Nigerian nationals have been linked to five major kidnapping cases in the country since last year.

Samuel-Udoetuk Willis and John Oji, both Nigerian nationals, are currently standing trial over the kidnapping of three Takoradi girls.

Three Nigerians and five Ghanaians were also involved in the kidnapping of two Canadians who were rescued last week in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Over the weekend, another Nigerian was arrested after he reportedly attempted kidnapping a four-year-old boy at Maamobi in the Greater Accra Region.

These, and many more, have led to many Ghanaians accusing Nigerians of being responsible for the recent spate of kidnappings in the country.