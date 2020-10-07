The President was accompanied by other dignitaries to inspect the Namoligo dam, which is in the Talensi constituency of the region.

Among those present were the Upper East Regional Minister, Paulina Abayage and the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto.

The Namoligo was undertaken by the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA) and is one of 10 dams that have been completed in the Upper East region.

The dam was built at a cost of GH¢2.5 million and has a water storage capacity of 145,300 cubic meters as well as a minimum dam life of 40 years.

The One Village-One Dam project was one of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagship campaign promises in the lead up to the 2016 elections.

Then a presidential aspirant, Nana Akufo-Addo, promised that his government would provide dams to all hamlets in farming areas of the country.

The aim of the project is to make Ghana self-sufficient in food production and an exporter of food to the sub-region.

A total of 570 dams are expected to be constructed in the Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions, as part of the project.