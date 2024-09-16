Akufo-Addo is solely responsible for galamsey menace in Ghana - Haruna Iddrisu

“All mineral resources in Ghana are vested in the president. That president is Nana Akufo-Addo, not John Mahama. If it is not being managed well, we will hold Nana Addo solely responsible.”

“So, they should stop dragging John Mahama’s name into it. We did not give John Mahama the power, authority, or mandate today to oversee the proper management of our mineral resources. That responsibility lies with Nana Akufo-Addo.”

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources on calls for resignation on galamsey

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has dismissed calls for his resignation over the government’s handling of illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey.

He asserted that while people have the right to express their opinions in a democracy, he does not see a reason to step down.

“I don’t find the need for that,” Jinapor said in an interview with Joy FM on 12th September 2024, addressing the concerns raised by civil society groups and members of the clergy.

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Agriculture, Aquaculture, and Fisheries has been vocal in demanding his removal, accusing him and his deputies of failing to address the galamsey crisis, which has led to significant environmental damage.

