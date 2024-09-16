ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo-Addo is solely responsible for galamsey menace in Ghana - Haruna Iddrisu

Evans Annang

Former Minority Leader and Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, has dismissed accusations linking former President John Mahama to Ghana's ongoing galamsey (illegal mining) crisis.

Haruna Iddrisu
Speaking at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign launch in Hamile, Mr. Iddrisu stressed that the responsibility for managing Ghana’s mineral resources lies with the sitting president, as stipulated by Article 268 of the Constitution.

Recommended articles

“All mineral resources in Ghana are vested in the president. That president is Nana Akufo-Addo, not John Mahama. If it is not being managed well, we will hold Nana Addo solely responsible.”

“So, they should stop dragging John Mahama’s name into it. We did not give John Mahama the power, authority, or mandate today to oversee the proper management of our mineral resources. That responsibility lies with Nana Akufo-Addo.”

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has dismissed calls for his resignation over the government’s handling of illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
He asserted that while people have the right to express their opinions in a democracy, he does not see a reason to step down.

“I don’t find the need for that,” Jinapor said in an interview with Joy FM on 12th September 2024, addressing the concerns raised by civil society groups and members of the clergy.

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Agriculture, Aquaculture, and Fisheries has been vocal in demanding his removal, accusing him and his deputies of failing to address the galamsey crisis, which has led to significant environmental damage.

In particular, the group points to the depletion of forests and the contamination of water bodies as evidence of governmental failure.

Evans Annang

