Akufo-Addo orders for military, police deployment to crack down on galamsey

The Lands And Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, in an earlier press conference said the President has also directed the decommissioning of illegal mining equipment if necessary.

“The various Regional Security Councils have been tasked to conduct recording sounds and scrutiny of their various areas and begin to roll out swoops and enhance the enforcement regime. So in the days and weeks to come, we will see the heightened and rampant enforcement.

“The Ghana Police Service at various RESECs will be the first point of call, if the need arises we will take it a step further by including the Ghana Armed Forces and when the need arises, we will possibly begin the extraordinary measure of decommissioning equipment used for illegal small scale mining,” he stated.

Organised Labour's intention to strike over galamsey

Organised Labour, led by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has issued a stern warning to the government, threatening a nationwide strike by the end of September if decisive action is not taken to address the escalating galamsey (illegal mining) crisis.

In a statement issued by Joshua Ansah, Secretary General of the TUC, Organised Labour demanded the immediate declaration of a state of emergency in all areas affected by illegal mining.

The group also called for a halt to all mining activities in forest reserves, the establishment of special courts to fast-track the prosecution of galamsey operators, and the deployment of the military to remove and destroy all mining equipment in affected areas.

