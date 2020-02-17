Speaking to the Chiefs and people of the region, he said his government is committed to making their roads motorable.

The President made the promise while speaking at a ceremony at Nkwanta in the Oti Region on Sunday.

He said his government will replicate the feeder roads model to have motorable roads constructed in the region.

READ ALSO: I’ll do my best to ensure peaceful and credible 2020 elections – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

“Feeder roads are critical to us. We know the produce of many farmers gets rotten in the farms due to the deplorable state of the roads here,” Nana Addo said.

“We will put an end to that. We will replicate the feeder roads cocoa construction model here so that we can cart all the foodstuff to the market. You will see the results soon.”

The President is currently on a three-day tour of the Oti and Volta Regions, which will end on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

He is set to visit ongoing works in both regions as well as commission other projects which are already completed.

President Akufo-Addo has already cut the sod for the building of an Agric Directorate in Nkwanta.