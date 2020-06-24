In a statement posted on Twitter, Nigeria’s Presidency said both Presidents spoke on a telephone call.

“President [Akufo-Addo] of Ghana [Tuesday] spoke with President [Buhari], expressing his sincere apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana,” the official Twitter handle of Nigeria’s Presidency tweeted.

“In a telephone call, the Ghanaian leader told President Buhari that he has directed full investigation into the incident.”

Some apartments adjoining the Nigeria Embassy in Accra were demolished last Friday by alleged armed men.

The perpetrators are said to have stormed the property with bulldozers to bring down the structures.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has since condemned the act, with the Police also launching an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

In a statement, the CID said the suspects are facing charges of conspiracy to Commit Crime to wit; Unlawful Entry and Causing Unlawful Damage and will soon be arraigned.