The President said this when he announced the second phase of the easing of restrictions in his latest COVID-19 update on Sunday.

Having admitted to missing church service attendances, he disclosed that the duration of religious activities for churches and mosques has been extended to two hours.

He said effective Saturday, August 1, 2020, the restrictions on the number of congregants a church or mosque can welcome has also been lifted.

The President, however, called on religious leaders to ensure that strict safety protocols are observed by their congregants.

“I have sorely missed going to Church, as I am sure many others have. I am, therefore, very happy to announce that, in consultation with our Church leaders, from 1st August, 2020, the restrictions on the number of congregants worshipping at a time in Church will be lifted, with the length of worship extended from one (1) to two (2) hours per service,” Akufo-Addo said.

“Church leaders, who are desirous of implementing this enhanced easing directive, must ensure that congregants wear face masks at all times, and the one (1) metre social distancing rule is scrupulously applied. These same guidelines apply to worship in our Mosques.

“I would, respectfully, ask the religious leaders to pay even greater attention to the fresh air ventilation of their premises, rather than relying on the use of air conditioners,” he added.

Ghana’s Coronavirus case count currently stands at 31,851, with the death toll also rising to 161.