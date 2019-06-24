Akufo-Addo to name UDS Navrongo campus after C.K Tedam

The late C. K. Tedam was buried on Saturday, 22 June, at Paga, in the Kasena Nankana West District in the Upper East Region.

He served as Chairman of the Council of Elders of the ruling NPP before his demise.

Speaking at his burial ceremony, President Akufo-Addo announced that the Navrongo campus of UDS will be named after the late C. K. Tedam.

He said a Bill to this effect is currently before Parliament, which when approved will see the institution known as the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences.

“In the sitting of Parliament, a Bill seeking to create an autonomous University out of the Navrongo campus of the University of Development Studies will be laid… Once the parliamentary processes are completed, it will be referred to as the C.K Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences,” the President said in his tribute.

Nana Addo attended the burial ceremony in the company of Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia; his wife, Samira Bawumia; Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye; and Chief of Staff, Akosua Fremaa Osei Opare.

Other members of the entourage were Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu; and Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay.